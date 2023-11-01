iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $52.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

