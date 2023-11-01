iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s 2nd Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $421.55. 503,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.31 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.98. The company has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

