iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $420.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.31 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.98. The company has a market cap of $325.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

