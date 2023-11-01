iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $144,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.11. The stock had a trading volume of 289,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.81. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

