iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 239,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 164,792 shares.The stock last traded at $23.69 and had previously closed at $23.71.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
