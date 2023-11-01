iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 239,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 164,792 shares.The stock last traded at $23.69 and had previously closed at $23.71.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.