iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,517 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 696,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after buying an additional 261,617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 741.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 384,428 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 324,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 288,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

