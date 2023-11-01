iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.70

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 703121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

