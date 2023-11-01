iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

EWY opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

