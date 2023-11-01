iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.36

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 3268966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

