iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.29

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.29 and last traded at $136.81, with a volume of 279462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.38.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

