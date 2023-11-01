iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,422 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $142.01.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

