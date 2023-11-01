iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 336.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

