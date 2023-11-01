iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,307,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after buying an additional 117,495 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,043,000 after buying an additional 79,889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

