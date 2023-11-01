iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,981,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

