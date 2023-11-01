iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

