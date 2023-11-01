Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 974,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,721,728. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of J stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.