Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JHG stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

