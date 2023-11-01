JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

