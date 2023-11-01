JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,126,000 after buying an additional 161,657 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

