JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 60,457 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

