Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

