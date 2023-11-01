Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

