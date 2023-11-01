Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,345 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.8% in the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

