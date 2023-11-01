KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.
KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 0.9 %
KNOP stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.73.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
