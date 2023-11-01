L.B. Foster (FSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.66 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSTR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

