Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 0.9% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

LH traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $198.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,874. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day moving average is $214.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

