Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 99.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of C$51.54 million for the quarter.

TSE:LIF opened at C$30.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$27.04 and a 12 month high of C$39.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

