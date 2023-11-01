Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Further Reading

