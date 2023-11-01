Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

LBAI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 6,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The company has a market cap of $725.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after buying an additional 773,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,144,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

