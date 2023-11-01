Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $588.22 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $384.72 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

