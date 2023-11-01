Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.18. Largo had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$71.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.47 million.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Performance

LGO opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.16. Largo has a 52-week low of C$2.97 and a 52-week high of C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.01.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.