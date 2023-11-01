Largo (LGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Largo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect Largo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Performance

Shares of LGO opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.80. Largo has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Largo by 4,549.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Largo by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Largo by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Largo in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LGO

About Largo

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.