Largo (LGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (NYSE:LGOGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Largo (NYSE:LGOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Largo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect Largo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Largo Stock Performance

Shares of LGO opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.80. Largo has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Largo by 4,549.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Largo by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Largo by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Largo in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

