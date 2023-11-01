Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

