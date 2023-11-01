Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 189 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.