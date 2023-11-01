Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 453 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FMC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in FMC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.