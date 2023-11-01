Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

