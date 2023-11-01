Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

