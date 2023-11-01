Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 488.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 111,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 223.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

