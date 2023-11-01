Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $597.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $326.10 and a one year high of $598.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.