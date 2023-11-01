Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTB opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

