Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

