Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 499,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPK opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

