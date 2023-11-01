Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saia by 524.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $358.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.91. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $443.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.12.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

