Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

