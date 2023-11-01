Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $359,140,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

