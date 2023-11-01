Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,362,627 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362,627 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Bright Health Group worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 560.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,711,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 1,513.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BHG stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $91.20.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($8.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.24) by ($3.31). The company had revenue of $297.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.13 million. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a negative return on equity of 617.31%.

(Free Report)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.