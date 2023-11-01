Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.14. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.