Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Avient by 81.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,279,000 after purchasing an additional 617,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avient Profile

Free Report

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

