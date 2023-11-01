Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

