Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS.

Leidos Stock Up 8.0 %

LDOS stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

